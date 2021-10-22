Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

