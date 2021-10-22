Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of WD-40 worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $210.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

