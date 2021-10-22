Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after acquiring an additional 122,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

