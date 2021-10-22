Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

