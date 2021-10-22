Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $137.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

