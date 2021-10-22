Stifel Financial Corp Has $5 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of National Beverage worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 88.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.