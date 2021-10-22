Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

