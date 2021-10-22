Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,476 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,378,000 after acquiring an additional 173,049 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $59,703,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.