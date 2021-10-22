Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

