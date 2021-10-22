Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.