Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 19,903 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.