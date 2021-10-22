Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,365 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

