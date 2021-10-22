Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,091 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $5,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,868,000 after acquiring an additional 563,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 35,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 430.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $127.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

