Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,300 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Cassava Sciences worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,488,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -125.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

