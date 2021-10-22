Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.80% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 229,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

LDSF stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

