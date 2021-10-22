Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,843,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after buying an additional 457,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,304,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.