Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $296.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 237.30 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $299.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

