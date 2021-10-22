Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $7,045,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,963,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $62.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

