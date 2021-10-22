Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,990 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,901,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

