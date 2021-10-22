Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,785 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after buying an additional 156,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

