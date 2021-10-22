Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,429 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Antero Resources worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $52,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $166,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

