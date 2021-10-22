Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 4.44% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PICB opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

