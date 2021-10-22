Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

NYSE WSM opened at $188.62 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.