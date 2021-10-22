Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 22nd (ALV, AOCIF, APYRF, BKR, BYDGF, CCI, CMG, CP, CSL, DHR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 22nd:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Get Allianz SE alerts:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $221.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $255.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $355.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $36.00 to $39.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $80.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.10 ($3.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $177.00 to $190.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $104.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price raised by Stephens from $75.00 to $87.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $485.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €233.00 ($274.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $640.00 to $755.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$76.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $80.00 to $78.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$152.00 to C$154.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €11.60 ($13.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Stephens from $250.00 to $257.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.