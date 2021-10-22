Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 22nd (ALV, AOCIF, APYRF, BKR, BYDGF, CCI, CMG, CP, CSL, DHR)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 22nd:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $221.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $255.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $355.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $36.00 to $39.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $80.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.10 ($3.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $177.00 to $190.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $104.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price raised by Stephens from $75.00 to $87.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $485.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €233.00 ($274.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $640.00 to $755.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$76.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $80.00 to $78.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$152.00 to C$154.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €11.60 ($13.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Stephens from $250.00 to $257.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

