Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 22nd (ATLKY, BCS, DEN, DNBBY, DTM, EADSY, EGY, EPC, EXN, EXP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 22nd:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 540 to SEK 530. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Atlas Copco AB alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 240.00 to 250.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from 230.00 to 235.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from 230.00 to 245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $87.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from 190.00 to 200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 160 to SEK 165. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from 480.00 to 495.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.