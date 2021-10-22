Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,239% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

NASDAQ COMS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,329,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

In related news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 68,146 shares of company stock valued at $117,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

