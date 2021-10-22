Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mesabi Trust Call Options (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 1,656 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 982% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 57,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 871,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,389. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.44%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

