Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.61

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 30657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

