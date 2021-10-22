Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 38.4% over the last three years.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

