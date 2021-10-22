Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years.
EDI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
