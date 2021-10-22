Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years.

EDI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

