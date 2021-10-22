StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of StoneX Group worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $407,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,367. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

