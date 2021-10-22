STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.90. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 10,367 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.