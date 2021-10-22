Stratos (STOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $895,613.00

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Stratos has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $895,613.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00072368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00072034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.85 or 1.00278487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.40 or 0.06474165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,022,331 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.