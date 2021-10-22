Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

STRT stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,588. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

In related news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strattec Security stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Strattec Security worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.