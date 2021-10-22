Strike Price Reaches $53.87 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Strike has a total market cap of $161.60 million and $25.49 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.87 or 0.00084966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00072065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00102603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,268.70 or 0.99782762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.89 or 0.06467628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

