StrongHands Reaches Market Capitalization of $530,580.60 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $530,580.60 and $2,932.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,792,953,665 coins and its circulating supply is 17,379,759,311 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

