Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.03

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.03 and traded as high as $26.45. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 5,579 shares changing hands.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $335.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 35.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

