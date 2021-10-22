Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMMCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.