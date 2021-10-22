Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading 100.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $4.94 million and $3.25 million worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 100.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,225,473 coins and its circulating supply is 38,525,473 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

