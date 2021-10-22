Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Shares of SLF opened at $56.69 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4,541.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 474,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

