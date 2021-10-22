SUN (old) (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0266

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071464 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

