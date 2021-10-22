Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,768 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International accounts for 1.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.95% of Sunnova Energy International worth $40,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,703,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

NOVA stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,542. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

