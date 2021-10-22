Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of analysts have commented on RUN shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,346 shares of company stock worth $7,145,162 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

