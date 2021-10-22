Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $55.75 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $55.75 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.86 or 0.06591519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089596 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,292,741 coins and its circulating supply is 331,185,020 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

