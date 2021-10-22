Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $56.28 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.10 or 0.06502634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00089281 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,317,365 coins and its circulating supply is 331,128,814 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

