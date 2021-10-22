Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares during the period. Superior Group of Companies comprises approximately 3.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 2.50% of Superior Group of Companies worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $409.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $130.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

