SushiSwap Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $183.04 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $10.71 or 0.00017556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00216212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00103593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010855 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 236,147,655 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

