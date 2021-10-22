Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 15,331 Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.39% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $74.98 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

