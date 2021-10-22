Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $349.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.17. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

