Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.36% of Davis Select International ETF worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINT. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DINT opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

